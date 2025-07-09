Former WWE champion to return at Evolution and replace Nikki Bella? Chances explored

WWE Evolution 2025 is only a few days away, and the anticipation is high, with many surprises and special appearances expected at the event. But could Nikki Bella be replaced at the all-women's PLE by a former WWE champion? That former champion could be none other than Saraya, better known to WWE fans as Paige.

Ad

Paige recently posted a tweet that got her fans super excited. The tweet was about WWE's upcoming PLE Evolution. With the former Divas Champion no longer being on AEW's payroll, this post sparked speculation about her potential return at the all-women's Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At Evolution, we could have a scenario where Nikki Bella is seen backstage in an unconscious state. This could lead to General Manager Adam Pearce shocking the fans by replacing her with the returning Paige. In the coming weeks, Bella could then discover that Paige was her attacker.

The two women have a deep history when it comes to their time in the Stamford-based company. With major events like SummerSlam and Clash at Paris coming up, the company could use the history between the ladies to create a storyline that could climax at a future PLE.

Ad

Paige made her main roster debut in 2014, incredibly becoming Divas Champion by beating AJ Lee on her first night. The British superstar was destined for greatness, but unfortunately, injuries took several years off her career. However, recently, the former SmackDown general manager claimed she wants to return to the ring.

Former WWE Champion Paige wants to return to the ring someday

In December 2017, Paige suffered a horrific neck injury, which forced her to stop competing in the ring. In September 2022, she joined AEW and got into her first physical altercation since being sidelined.

Ad

She spent a couple of years in the promotion before announcing her decision to take a hiatus to focus on other projects in 2024. Fortunately for her fans, she is soon looking to enter the ring again. Speaking to TV insider, the former Divas Champion claimed she would like to return to the ring this year.

"I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training. School and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year. I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do. Maybe down the line I will get to do them, who knows?" (H/T: TV Insider)

Ad

With WWE SummerSlam around the corner, it is one of the company's big four PLEs. This could be the perfect time for Paige to return, if she can get herself ready by then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More