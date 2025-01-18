Former WWE Champion to return from injury after 1058 days at Royal Rumble 2025? - 3 Stars who need to return in time for the premium live event

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble will showcase big names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. The event is set for February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The upcoming edition of the marquee PLE could have one of the most star-studded lineups ever assembled by the company. Even though many big names have already been revealed, some absent stars may also return in time or make a surprise appearance at the event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are three stars who need to make their return in time for the PLE:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

#3. Becky Lynch needs to return on February 1 for the Women's Royal Rumble

The Man was last spotted on WWE TV on the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW when she unsuccessfully challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Title in a Steel Cage Match. Her contract subsequently expired in June.

The Miracle Kid has since claimed that she forced Lynch into retirement. The upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match could be the perfect moment for the Irish superstar to get back at Liv if the latter participates in the gimmick match.

Even though there hasn't been an official announcement about Becky signing a new contract, there are reports that she’s inked a new deal with WWE. The Man might just pop up as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match on February 1.

#2. Triple H needs to allow Big E to return to action after 1058 days

Big E sustained a neck injury during a tag team match on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown and hasn't competed inside the squared circle since. But there are rumors that the former WWE Champion may soon make his in-ring return.

The 38-year-old made an appearance during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebration episode of RAW last month. However, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were upset with him for not having their backs when it mattered. Things took a turn when Big E offered to manage them, and the duo rejected his offer and booted him out of the stable.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H should book Big E for a cameo appearance inside the squared circle after 1058 days at the Royal Rumble PLE on February 1. The 38-year-old mentioned last year that while his neck had healed, it hadn't developed a new bone structure. This means he probably won't get the green light to wrestle anytime soon. However, he might show up for a quick moment at the Men's Rumble to take out his former faction members (if they compete in the gimmick match) and teach them a lesson.

If the former world champion chooses to come back, showing up unexpectedly in the Men's Royal Rumble will be an awesome way for him to make his return. The crowd would go wild for him, and it would be a standout moment in Royal Rumble history. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team books the proposed angle next month.

#1. Alexa Bliss needs to return, too

How awesome will it be if Alexa Bliss makes her comeback at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025?

The Goddess hasn't stepped inside a WWE ring since the 2023 Royal Rumble. She lost to Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Championship match two years ago. After a tough loss at that event, Little Miss Bliss shared that she would take some time off due to her pregnancy. Additionally, Bliss faced a few health issues during her hiatus, but it looks like she's moved past those now.

The Goddess has dropped several hints on social media about her possible return in recent months.

There are also backstage updates that her return is imminent. Will she return ahead of the upcoming PLE or as a surprise participant in the Women's Rumble Match? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback