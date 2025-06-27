Former WWE Champion to return at Night of Champions and cost CM Punk against John Cena? Potential explored

John Cena is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his arch-enemy, CM Punk, this Saturday at Night of Champions. The Franchise Player delivered a 'pipebomb' promo on the last episode of SmackDown, which generated a massive reaction from the fans.

While The Second City Saint might be the firm favorite to win the bout, Drew McIntyre could make a massive return and cost Punk in a shocking twist. In 2024, the Scottish Warrior and the Chicago native had one of the most intense feuds on WWE television.

The duo clashed against each other thrice, with McIntyre securing the victory in the first bout at SummerSlam. However, Punk was able to defeat the Scotsman in a strap Match at Bash in Berlin and went further to secure the victory in a Hell in a Cell Match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

The Scottish Psychopath has been off the WWE screen after getting injured in his match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event. That said, WWE could revive the feud between the former rivals upon Drew's return. On X, the 40-year-old posted a video of WWE fans chanting for Punk ahead of PLE.

Following this post, Drew McIntyre might make a shocking return during CM Punk's match against John Cena and ruin the night for The Second City Saint. This could be Drew's way of exacting revenge over his loss to Punk in Hell in a Cell last year. Additionally, it would revive their feud for another potential blockbuster match at SummerSlam.

While this scenario might sound promising, it is speculative and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Could John Cena vs. CM Punk at Night of Champions be ruined by Seth Rollins?

While fans are eagerly waiting to see who secures the victory between John Cena and CM Punk this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Seth Rollins could cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase during the match, in a shocking twist.

Earlier this month, The Visionary won the 2025 Men's MITB Ladder Match. He defeated five other superstars to secure the coveted contract for the second time in his career. Having earned a title shot anytime he wants, The Architect might cash in on John Cena at the PLE this Saturday, since it is the only world title being defended. It would also be a huge move on WWE's part to have CM Punk win the title, and to have Rollins cash in immediately after.

However, the proposed angle above is completely hypothetical. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how things turn out at Night of Champions.

