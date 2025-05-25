Did Drew McIntyre really get injured at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event? Analyzing scary spot

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre faced Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a Steel Cage match. The intense bout saw The Archer of Infamy picking up the win by walking out of the cage after hitting the Scotsman with a Con-chair-to. Following this, The Scottish Psychopath didn’t get up for a long time before struggling to walk out of the arena on his own. This has worried several fans who are wondering if McIntyre is really injured.

Ad

While The Scottish Psychopath seemingly did get injured, it wasn’t because of the damage he suffered in the steel cage match at SNME. According to a report by PWInsider, Drew McIntyre has been working recent matches despite a knee injury. The Con-chair-to finish last night, which was the same move Damian Priest used to put Edge down, was to write the Scotsman off.

The report also claimed that The Scottish Warrior will now take an extended break from WWE. While a Hollywood project will also be taking McIntyre’s time, it is unrelated to the time he will be taking off from pro wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

With this, the red-hot feud between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre has come to an end, with The Punisher winning the trilogy 2-1, although the former Judgment Day member's first win at the 2024 Money in the Bank was gift-wrapped for him by CM Punk. It would be interesting to see when the former “Chosen One” of WWE chooses to return to the ring.

Drew McIntyre on the intensity of the damage his body carried ahead of SNME

Ahead of facing Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre appeared for an interview with Orlando Sentinel. The former World Heavyweight Champion spoke about the physical condition he was in and the extent of the damage he was bearing.

Ad

“I can’t turn my head all the way left yet… Working hurt is just what happens if you’re an athlete, especially as the years go by. If you’re injured, it is something to take care of... Maybe back in the day, we would have taped it up and gone with it. In the past, I have worked with muscle tears and breaks, which isn’t the most sensible thing, but the way we operate now, you want to last for the long run,” he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of the SNME confrontation, Damian Priest had said that he wanted to escape the Drew McIntyre vortex. The Archer of Infamy literally walked away from The Scottish Psychopath after incapacitating him with the Con-chair-to, refusing to pin him.

While this move carried a lot of symbolism, it upset Jesse Ventura, who had joined Michael Cole and Pat McAfee in the commentary lineup for this match.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for McIntyre and Priest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More