Former WWE Champion could return after nine years to win the Intercontinental Title from Gunther, says veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, and it is seemingly evident that he is in no danger of dropping his prestigious gold. However, Bill Apter believes that if CM Punk were to return to WWE, he could potentially dethrone him.

While WWE sources have turned down the rumors, fans are still ecstatic about possibly seeing Punk make his return to the global wrestling juggernaut after nine years. There are innumerable dream matches the Best in the World could have, as many names have risen to the top since Punk exited the promotion in 2014.

One of those names is Gunther, whose reign as the current Intercontinental Champion is not only the longest of all time but is also arguably the greatest. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned how CM Punk could eye The Ring General's title and go on to even possibly dethrone him down the line.

"I don't know; maybe he'll (CM Punk) go for the Intercontinental Title. Maybe he's the guy who'll beat Gunther. I don't know, it's too early to say," Bill Apter said. [21:00 - 21:08]

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Title on WWE RAW next week

The latest edition of the Monday Night RAW witnessed a Triple-Threat clash among Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet to determine the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Title. In the end, it was Reed who emerged victorious.

The match is set to go down at next week's season premiere of WWE RAW. Considering how Bronson Reed is just as physically imposing as Gunther, the two men are expected to bring the house down when they step inside the ring.

While it is safe to assume that there is little chance of the Imperium leader losing his Intercontinental Championship, Reed could still push him to the limits.

What do you make of Bill Apter's thoughts on CM Punk defeating Gunther for the Intercontinental Title?

