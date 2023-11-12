Former WWE champion to return and turn heel after 3 years to cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso their title match on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming episode of RAW could have a massive swerve in store for fans as a former WWE Champion could turn heel to cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso their Undisputed Tag Team Title match against The Judgment Day.

The superstar in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. As you may know, The Scottish Warrior lost the World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023.

Following that, he walked out from RAW this week. While it will be interesting to see what is next for the former WWE Champion, one possible direction could see McIntyre return on Monday night to turn heel.

While The Scottish Warrior has been a face since 2020, the company has been teasing his character change for quite some time now. However, McIntyre could finally embrace the dark side after more than three years on Monday's RAW.

Drew could interfere in the Undisputed Tag Team Title match and cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso a potential win. The Scottish Warrior could turn heel on the babyface duo and help The Judgment Day retain their gold.

Drew McIntyre's take on a potential feud with WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes share quite a history. The duo even won the Tag Team Championship at WWE Night of Champions in 2010. However, fans have been speculating about a potential feud between the duo ever since Cody's return.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior recently shared his thoughts on facing The American Nightmare. In an exclusive chat with Phil Strum on Under the Ring, Drew said that a potential feud with Rhodes would be a "big deal."

"We (McIntyre & Cody Rhodes) were the Tag Team Champions, we were both about 24, The Dashing Ones. A lot of people forget that but yeah, similar journeys. We got The Dashing Ones thing and there’s lots of other story elements and things that weren’t even on TV that can be touched upon. That’s a money story down the line and when the time is right. I don’t even wanna think about touching that until the time is right but, it’ll be a big deal when it happens."

