Former WWE Champion returns and more- 4 possible finishes for AJ Styles vs. LA Knight next week

AJ Styles and LA Knight will lock horns once again in a massive WrestleMania XL rematch on SmackDown next week, but the stakes are much higher this time around.

The Phenomenal One and The Megastar will fight to determine the very first challenger to Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Both men earned their way to the decider, by winning their respective Triple Threat Matches on SmackDown this week.

Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio while Knight dispatched Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley. The two rivals stared daggers at each other at the end of the episode.

Here we discuss four potential finishes for AJ Styles vs. LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown next week.

#4. AJ Styles pins LA Knight clean in the ring

At WrestleMania XL: Night Two, The Megastar finally got revenge with a monumental and convincing win over The Phenomenal One in an entertaining 12-minute match.

As significant as the victory was, it is likely that Styles will return the favor in their huge WrestleMania rematch on SmackDown next week. The former WWE Champion is too wise to not repeat his mistake of falling victim to Knight's BFT.

Further, Cody Rhodes' title run is in its infancy. It needs to grow, meaning that he is unlikely to lose the championship this early. Styles is the current safest bet to serve as a stepping stone for King Cody.

Knight already received a one-on-one opportunity against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year. He is unlikely to lose another this soon, especially considering his recent surge in momentum.

#3. LA Knight gets another shot

LA Knight may have had AJ Styles' number and could prove the same with another clean win over The Phenomenal One on SmackDown next week to book a date with Rhodes at Backlash 2024.

If Knight were to become the number-one contender, it would put WWE in an intriguing position. Both Rhodes and Knight are top babyfaces with incredible popularity among fans which would be split, and something would have to give. Such a situation could culminate in a heel turn for either man.

#2. Styles vs. Knight II ends in a double count-out

It is entirely possible that Triple H books a non-finish for Styles vs. Knight II. There is no love lost between the two SmackDown superstars, and action will likely take an ugly turn and spill over to ringside.

This could lead to a double count-out, resulting in an inconclusive finish. While this would certainly agitate a huge section of the WWE Universe, both men would be protected from defeat. Secondly, WWE could also capitalize on the confusion and drama that would spread from such a non-finish.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could announce a Triple Threat Match for Backlash 2024 with both, AJ Styles and LA Knight, entering France as contenders for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Sheamus returns and interrupts Styles vs. Knight II

AJ Styles and LA Knight may have an unpleasant surprise waiting for them on SmackDown next week. WWE aired a video package of Sheamus, building towards his much-anticipated return.

Sheamus is expected to return on this upcoming edition of RAW, and possibly challenge for the the singles titles in the future. However, there is every possibility of him showing up on SmackDown to interfere in the number one contender's match between AJ Styles and LA Knight should he want to go after Rhodes' title.

At 46 years old and possibly heading into the twilight of his wrestling career, the former four-time world champion will want to go out with one last hurrah. What better way of going after it than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

