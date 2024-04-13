WWE officially confirms huge return for this week's RAW; apparently traded from SmackDown quietly

An injured star is finally returning next week on WWE RAW.

When Sheamus left, he was part of The Brawling Brutes, but that faction no longer exists in the way that it did. Ridge Holland is now "retired" having declared it recently on NXT. Meanwhile, Butch is now Pete Dunne and has his team with Tyler Bate.

This leaves Sheamus without his usual allies, but that does not mean that he will be without something to do.

WWE has now confirmed his huge return for next week's episode of the WWE RAW. Sheamus is scheduled to appear on the red brand finally after months away from the ring thanks to an injury. He appears to have been quietly traded to RAW from SmackDown during his absence as he will be appearing on that brand despite previously being a blue brand star.

Now, the star has already made his intentions clear as to what he will be going after and so it's safe to say that Sami Zayn's reign is in danger. The star said that he wanted the Intercontinental Title, the one championship he didn't already have.

Whether it ends up happening or not remains to be seen.

Sheamus has been absent for multiple months and missing from WWE

Earlier this week the company showed a brief video that highlighted Sheamus after his almost eight months of absence. He last appeared in a WWE match when he defeated Edge on August 18.

His shoulder injury has left him unable to compete for a long time, but now with the company announcing his return, he appears to be ready for whatever is next for him.

With the Intercontinental Title picture one that he has been interested in for some time now, Zayn's reign may be in danger, but Gunther is also unlikely to give up on his title easily.

Sheamus may need to qualify to be the challenger and may not get the shot immediately.

