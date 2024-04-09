Long absent WWE Superstar set to return from injury after 6 months; he will be alone

A WWE Superstar who has been absent for six months is set to make a huge return, as advertised on RAW. Unlike before, it is set to kickstart another singles run, and he will be alone.

That star is none other than Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been out of action with a shoulder injury since September 2023 - an injury that ultimately led to the downfall of The Brawling Brutes faction.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, WWE showed a brief video package highlighting the return of The Celtic Warrior Sheamus after over six months away.

His last match took place on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Edge, in what would be the latter's last match for WWE.

Fans will be highly anticipating the return of Sheamus. He has been a workhorse for years now, but his run in the last few years has taken him to a whole new level. In fact, it could be argued that post-2016, which was when his World title days were over, led to an overall better run than his actual peak between 2009 and 2012.

The only accomplishment Sheamus has left to achieve is the Intercontinental Championship. With Sami Zayn now being the Champion, he may have a chance to finally achieve Grand Slam Status.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens with Sheamus when he returns to the Stamford-based company.

