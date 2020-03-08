Former WWE Champion reveals wrestling feud with Vince McMahon on an airplane

Vince McMahon

Former WWE Champion and Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle was recently on Inside The Ropes.

During his appearance, he revealed how he and Vince McMahon once had a wrestling feud during a 7-hour flight:

I remember when he wanted to wrestle me on an airplane, and we had a 7-hour wrestling feud that just kept going on and on. He would jump on me and we’d wrestle, and I’d get him to the ground and he’d say, ‘Okay, okay let me up,’ and he’d go back and sit down and then 10 minutes later he’d jump on me again. H/T: 411Mania

Angle went on to say that the lone plane journey felt like it was " just Vince drinking wine and wrestling me."

Angle then said that Mr. McMahon had also tried to get other members of the roster like Terry Runnels to lure him to the back of the plane.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recalled that when the plane was about to land, Chris Jericho informed him that Mr. McMahon was trying to "army crawl" down the aisle to sneak up on him.

Angle paid props to Mr. McMahon for being a tough man but added that he had never managed to take Angle down.