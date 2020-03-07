5-time WWE Champion hits The Fiend with Goldberg's moves after SmackDown went off the air

The Fiend

Last night's episode of SmackDown was one of the best of the year so far. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt called out John Cena on a new episode of the Firefly Fun House ahead of their WrestleMania 36 match. The Fiend said that without Cena beating him at WrestleMania 30, the Firefly Fun House wouldn't exist. As for Daniel Bryan, he challenged Drew Gulak to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

After SmackDown went off the air, fans in attendance got to see a great dark match with Daniel Bryan facing 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in singles action. The Fiend's last televised match was at Super ShowDown where he lost to Goldberg in short notice.

Yo @PhilMyChambers @WhatCultureWWE after smackdown went off air. Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan. Here is ending. Dude at ringside had a fiend mask on and the field actually gave him a fist bump during the match. pic.twitter.com/ulroY11P5C — Ryan Hasenauer (@RyanH7681) March 7, 2020

Daniel Bryan channeled Goldberg during his post-SmackDown dark match against The Fiend. During the match, Daniel Bryan hit The Fiend with 2 Spears. Bryan then went on to finish off the former WWE Universal Champion with a Jackhammer. However, The Fiend countered it and hit Bryan with the Sister Abigail to pin him.

Dark match for SmackDown was Daniel Bryan Vs The Fiend. Bryan got 2 spears, went for a Jackhammer and got scooped into the finish — Ghoulia Child (@guttermagic) March 7, 2020

Despite what happened at Super ShowDown and the reaction from a certain section of fans, it looks like WWE are definitely behind The Fiend.