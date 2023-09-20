Former WWE Champion's WrestleMania 40 status in serious jeopardy? Recent career move suggest so

WWE is gearing up for the 40th edition of its biggest event this year. Unfortunately, one former World Champion may not make it to the show because of his ties with AEW.

WrestleMania XL will happen this year in Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love was the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling. One superstar who was one of the greatest in the land of extreme is Rob Van Dam.

With The Show of Shows happening in Philadelphia, the rumors of RVD appearing at the PLE were getting stronger by the day. However, this looks very unlikely due to his appearances on AEW.

Speaking on his One of a Kind podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his doubts over the same issue. Mr. Monday Night claimed his appearance on AEW might hinder his WrestleMania chances.

"Maybe I’d show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don’t feel like I can talk too much about that."

The Hall of Famer wrestled Jack Perry a few weeks ago for the FTW Championship. We don't know if it was a one-off or if he still has any more AEW appearances left.

Another former WWE Champion is not confirmed for WrestleMania XL

The Rock's made a historic return to the company for the first time since 2019. This return has once again given birth to the speculation of Rocky coming to WrestleMania XL, especially after his comments on The Pat McAfee show.

On the show, The Rock said there were talks about a WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns, but it got canceled. While the former WWE Champion is open to returning inside a WWE ring, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has claimed there are no guarantees of his return, and it fully depends on The Rock wanting to do it.

"This year there's a strike so there's not a lot of work for him. There's still the XFL, and if the strike ends, things can change. But it's his for the taking, and it's always been, Every year it's been like that. If he wants it, any year he wants to do it, it's his. Just a question of, it's all up to him, whatever he wants to do."

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is one for generations. The fans will get to witness a once-in-a-lifetime match if it ever happens.

