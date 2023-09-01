WWE RAW Superstar Riddick Moss has disclosed why he was hesitant to move away from the Madcap Moss name and gimmick.

In 2021, the former 24/7 Champion underwent a major character change and was paired with Baron Corbin. He was portrayed as an annoying heel who told jokes and wore suspenders. He later turned babyface, split up with the Lone Wolf, and got his old name back, with 'Riddick' replacing 'Madcap.'

Speaking to Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling in a recent interview, Moss stated that he was conflicted about dropping the suspenders and the name 'Madcap Moss' because it made him stand out from other performers in WWE.

"I was conflicted, I would say. When I first heard the name Madcap, there was part of me that was like, 'Welp, the main event of WrestleMania is not in the picture anymore.' There was a lot of people who came up and me like, 'just keep going, you'll get out of the suspenders.' I was like, 'Should we, though?' Anyone can wear wrestling trunks, but that guy in the third row is dressing up like Madcap," he said.

He added:

"Riddick is a cool name, I like Riddick, I chose it, but there is Riddick Bowe, there are the Riddick movies, you don't really hear Madcap. It's easy to say once you get it. Some people think Madcat at first, but once you get past that. I was a bit conflicted on it. Even going away from the suspenders, turning babyface. I was not convinced. In NXT, I always worked heel. On the main roster, I always worked heel." (H/T Fightful)

Riddick Moss has yet to have a singles match on WWE RAW since being drafted to the brand this year

The former 24/7 Champion was drafted to the red brand several months ago during the WWE Draft. He's only competed on the show once. He was a participant in the #1 contenders battle royal for the Intercontinental title, which took place on the May 15th episode of RAW.

Riddick Moss' last match was against Ricochet on WWE Main Event last month, which he lost. It doesn't seem like the creative team has any major plans for him right now, but anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling.

