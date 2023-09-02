Former WWE Champion sends five-word message ahead of SmackDown; potential in-ring return?

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to air live from Hershey, Pennsylvania's GIANT Centre. The show has already created significant buzz owing to John Cena's return. Could the go-home edition of the blue brand one day prior to WWE Payback feature the in-ring return of a former WWE Champion?

Bobby Lashley resurfaced on television after taking a brief hiatus recently. He is seemingly gearing up to lead a faction on Friday nights, with Street Profits being recruited already.

Last week, he appeared wearing a suit to watch up close his proteges' contest against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. In the closing moments of the bout, The All Mighty hit a Spear on Butch. Taking to his social media, Lashley shared a photo captioned:

"A real life action figure. #TheAllMightyEra #timeless"

Being too big a name to be left out from competing, Bobby Lashley's in-ring return is imminent. His new stable could also be sparking a feud with The Brawling Brutes. Will Sheamus join his teammates after what transpired last week?

Bobby Lashley says he is not a stepping stone to WWE all-timer Brock Lesnar

Despite their feud featuring a trilogy of matches between the two, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley seems like a wasted opportunity as of this writing. Neither men got to work a standout match, while their last contest was a huge let down earlier this year at Elimination Chamber. That's not to say that they did not have any high points during their year-long rivalry; on the contrary, they showed potential.

The All Mighty is nevertheless confident about where he stands in the Stamford-based promotion. While doing an interview with PERFORM Podcast, he was asked who UFC legend Frank Mir faces if the latter signs with the global juggernaut. Confidently, Lashley stated:

"If Frank Mir came into the WWE, I believe he should go through Brock to get to me, not me to get to Brock, because I'm not the stepping stone for anyone," Lashley said.

Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar have a 1-1 record in UFC, with the former showing interest in working a third contest with The Beast Incarnate. Meanwhile, The All Mighty has had an impressive MMA career record of 15 wins with only two losses under his belt.

Are you excited for Bobby Lashley's in-ring return on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here