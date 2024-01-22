Former WWE Champion set for a Royal Rumble comeback after 682 days? Rumor killer on long-awaited return

We are just a few days away from WWE's next Premium Live Event Royal Rumble 2024. The 37th edition is set to take place at Tropicana Field in St. Pittsburg, Florida, on January 27. As the marquee event is renowned for surprise returns and potential comebacks, this has led to many fans believing that Big E might finally make his much-awaited return at the Rumble.

For those who are unaware, Big E is currently on the road to recovery from a neck injury he suffered during a tag-team match on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. However, already there are potential hints signaling his return to the promotion. Several fans believe he might clash against Gunther, considering New Day members' active rivalry against the Imperium.

Despite this, it seems like Big E might not be returning at Royal Rumble 2024. This belief stems as the former WWE Champion is going to be a guest on the Extraaa Dhamaal Royal Rumble post-show. An appearance on the post-show seems to be a clear indication that the New Day member might not make his return to the squared circle on January 27.

However, this still doesn't rule out the chances of Big E making a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of Wrestlemania 40. Overall, it will be intriguing to see when the former WWE champion finally returns to the company.

CM Punk advertised for RAW after Royal Rumble 2024

CM Punk is currently gearing up to compete in the Men's traditional Royal Rumble match. For those who don't know, the Best in the World has already confirmed his participation in the over-the-top-rope battle with the clear intent to win the match and main event WrestleMania 40.

Amid this, recently the company has started advertising the Second City Saint for RAW after this PLE. The news has generated excitement among fans, especially considering that CM Punk is a hot favorite to emerge victorious in the battle royale on January 27.

The last time Punk entered the traditional match was back in 2014 when he got eliminated by Kane after surviving for almost 49 minutes and effecting three eliminations.

It will be interesting to see the turn of events when the Best in the World makes his entry in the Rumble match this year.

