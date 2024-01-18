"Turns heel", "Needs to come back" - WWE Universe wants 12-time champion to return at Royal Rumble ahead of massive reunion next week

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is set to be staged at the Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, and the wrestling fans are buzzing with the hope for a thunderous return of a beloved former WWE Champion.

The star in question is Big E, who has won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (x6), RAW Tag Team Championship (x2), Intercontinental Championship (x2), NXT Championship (x1), and WWE Championship (x1).

The 37-year-old star was last seen on the blue brand back in March 2022 when he teamed up with Kofi Kingston against Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

However, following massive botch including Holland and The Power House of Positivity, the latter star was sent packing. He suffered a horrible neck injury and has been out of in-ring action since then.

Ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble, the former World Champion is set to reunite with Xavier Woods and Kingston as The New Day faction on the January 24 edition of The Bump podcast.

The glorious New Day reunion next week has got the WWE Universe roaring and wishing Big E's comeback in the 30-man contest on January 27, 2024.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

One user said that upon The Power of Positivity's potential return, he should turn heel on Woods and Kingston.

Another fan urged World Wrestling Entertainment not to spoil the 37-year-old star's comeback at the Rumble since fans would love a surprise.

Some fans drew a possible scenario saying that Big E's return at the Royal Rumble only to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Xavier Woods recalls a WWE moment with Big E

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion recollected one of the funniest moments with Big E that happened six years ago.

Back in 2018, The New Day won the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight against the Big Show, Cesaro, and Sheamus. The bout featured spilled gravy, mashed potatoes, and turkey spread across the ring and the floor.

King Woods took to social media and shared the video of him and the former World Champion slipping on the floor due to the spilled gravy. The star said he was thankful for the hilarious moments in WWE after all these years.

"One thing I'm thankful for - this moment after a Thanksgiving match. @WWEBigE thought I was messing around but then he found out pretty quick the floor was covered in turkey day grease. Happy Thanksgiving!" Woods wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Fans are excited to The New Day trio reunite next week during The Bump. It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old star will make his surprise appearance in the Rumble.

Do you want to see Big E return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

