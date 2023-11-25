WWE Superstars jokingly recall moment with Big E

WWE is known to spread special in-ring cheer for the holidays, and these moments often make for some of the funniest of the year in pro-wrestling.

The SmackDown episode from November 20th, 2018 featured The New Day winning the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight over the team of Sheamus, Cesaro, and Big Show. The two teams hit each other with mashed potatoes, gravy, and turkey, in a match held two nights before the Thanksgiving holiday. Big E finished off Sheamus with a turkey punch for the win.

The New Day continued blasting the wrestler now known as Claudio Castagnoli with food after the match. The amount of gravy on the floor caused both Woods and Big E to slip and fall, even as they tried to exit. Woods tweeted a clip of the gravy mishap this week, and said this moment is one thing he's still thankful for after all these years.

"One thing I'm thankful for - this moment after a Thanksgiving match. @WWEBigE thought I was messing around but then he found out pretty quick the floor was covered in turkey day grease. Happy Thanksgiving!" Woods wrote.

Big E re-tweeted the original post, but did not add his thoughts. Kingston pointed to how the moment is still good for a laugh or two in 2023.

"Hahaha, the humor still holds up even after all these years! [laughing emoji]," Kingston wrote.

The New Day is currently represented by Kingston and Woods while Big E is recovering from a neck injury. Their last match came in a loss to Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the November 6th WWE RAW.

The Undertaker sends message to WWE fans for Thanksgiving

One WWE Hall of Famer has a special connection to the annual Thanksgiving holiday, and that's The Undertaker as he debuted the gimmick at the 1990 WWE Survivor Series.

The Dead Man took to X this week to look back on his big debut, and to reveal what he was especially thankful for on the holiday. He also sent his well wishes to fans celebrating Thanksgiving.

"#Thanksgiving 1990, where it all started! Thankful for the ride and all who were a part of it! May your day be as memorable as this moment!" Taker tweeted.

Wrestling fans were also treated to a viral Thanksgiving post from Cody Rhodes this week, while Jey Uso revealed how The Bloodline's drama may be impacting the holidays.

What is your favorite holiday-related Survivor Series memory?