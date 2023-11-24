Bloodline's feud is affecting their real life; only one member is being flown to Thanksgiving dinner, according to Jey Uso

There appears to be trouble at the Bloodline Thanksgiving dinner table, with Rikishi caught in the middle. Speaking about what this year's Thanksgiving will be like, Jey Uso revealed how the conflict inside the faction has affected the celebration.

Jey Uso removed himself from the faction after superkicking his brothers and cousin, leaving SmackDown earlier this year. While he's on WWE RAW now, the old feud has not been forgotten. There's bad blood with the Bloodline.

Despite Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso being his brothers, some insults appear hard to forget for Jey. This year, they won't be sharing a Thanksgiving table, either.

In his interview with Billboard, Jey Uso opened up about what the holiday would be like for him. He turned down the opportunity to invite his brothers, saying they could go elsewhere. However, he would fly his father, Rikishi, down to his home for the special day.

"Ay, Carl, ain’t nobody coming to my house for Thanksgiving except my dad. That’s the only one. I’ma fly him down. Last year, I fried a turkey and everybody ate that. I’m frying three turkeys this year. It’s going down. As far as Solo and Jimmy, y’all take your a**es home and stay somewhere. Especially Solo, he’s over there tripping."

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso didn't look too happy about Randy Orton's return after old Bloodline rivalry

While Cody Rhodes shook the foundation of The Judgment Day, announcing that their fifth member for WarGames was none other than Randy Orton, there was a noticeable hesitation surrounding Jey Uso.

The Bloodline was the one to put Orton out of action, and Jey was heavily involved at the time. Hearing that he might be teaming up with The Apex Predator, the star looked uncomfortable.

Expand Tweet

Fans will wait to see how the partnership goes between the former rivals this Saturday.