Cody Rhodes melts WWE fans' hearts with incredible Thanksgiving gesture

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes cannot stay away from the limelight courtesy of his generosity. The American Nightmare melted fans’ hearts with an incredible Thanksgiving gesture.

Rhodes will lead a babyface side at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. He seems to be in charge of a side consisting of top men, including Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. This shows just how big he has gotten in the Stamford-based promotion.

Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to help a young fan who was hoping to see him live. WWE posted a tweet on Thanksgiving to question fans for whom they are thankful.

A fan responded to the post with a picture of a young girl in a wheelchair, claiming that Cody Rhodes was her absolute favorite. She added that they were trying their hardest to get to the WWE Holiday Tour in Detroit.

Check out the fan's tweet below:

"Thankful for @CodyRhodes because he’s become this little one’s absolute favorite! We’re trying our hardest to get to WWE Holiday Tour in Detroit next month 🙏 @NotFun22," a fan shared.

The American Nightmare responded to the tweet, stating that he would be at the show in Boston that evening. He then asked the fans to let him know how many tickets were required and ensured that he would get the tickets for them.

"I’ll be at the Boston show that evening - but if you want to go to Detroit, how many tickets? I got ya'," Cody Rhodes shared.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It is incredible to see how the newest superhero babyface is connecting with the fans. The creative team will likely keep him in that role for a long time and think twice before turning his heel down the road.

Cody Rhodes' generosity melted WWE fans' hearts on Thanksgiving

Nothing on social media goes unnoticed, and Cody Rhodes’ generosity was no exception. Fans saw how he responded to the young fan and offered to cover their tickets for the company's Holiday Tour in Detroit.

This not only made the young fan’s day but also melted the hearts of others in the WWE Universe. Many fans took to Twitter to praise Cody’s actions. Some even called him the best babyface in the company.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans were moved by Cody's actions.

Cody Rhodes is doing something John Cena was famous for during his days. However, social media was not as popular during Cena’s peak, and Cody is gaining a lot more fans because of its use.

Do you think The American Nightmare should become a world champion in WWE soon? Let us know in the comments section below.