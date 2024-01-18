Major announcement on WWE return after 614 days

A major WWE Superstar is set to return and reunite with his faction after being absent for almost two years. The name in question is The New Day's Big E.

The 37-year-old was last seen on WWE television on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he and Kofi Kingston locked horns with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. However, Big E suffered an unfortunate neck injury during the bout, which sidelined him from in-ring action. The star last reunited on screen with his New Day teammates on May 20, 2022.

The promotion recently announced that the former WWE Champion is set to reunite with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after 614 days on next week's episode of The Bump, scheduled for January 24, 2024.

You can check out a tweet by WrestleOps regarding Big E's reunion with The New Day below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston talked about Big E's recovery

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Kofi Kingston said he was so happy to see Big E doing mentally and physically well.

The New Day star also mentioned that his teammate recovered almost fully after the surgery.

"I’m so happy that he’s [Big E] doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health."

Some fans believe The New Day member might return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

Do you think Big E will return at the Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here