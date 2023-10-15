Former WWE Champion provides a major update on Big E's health

The New Day member Big E has been on a hiatus since March 2022 due to a career-threatening injury. A former WWE Champion recently provided a major update regarding his health.

The name in question is his fellow New Day member, Kofi Kingston. On the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Big E accidentally landed on his head while receiving a belly-to-belly at ringside from Ridge Holland, which resulted in a severe neck injury. Some doctors advised the former WWE Tag Team Champion to never wrestle again.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Kofi Kingston talked about Big E's recovery from the horrendous journey. The New Day member stated that his former tag team partner is in a great physical and mental condition.

Kofi also expressed his happiness regarding Big E's recovery:

"I’m so happy that he’s [Big E] doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health."

Kofi Kingston on the growth of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

During the same interview, Kofi Kingston sang huge praises of The Tribal Chief. He talked about how Roman Reigns has grown over the years. The New Day member pointed out that there is a huge difference between who Reigns is today and who he was during his first title reign.

Kofi believes that staying true to himself has helped The leader of The Bloodline in immersing himself into the character.

"I think Roman has done a fantastic job. If you go back and look what Roman started off as and what he is now, the difference is legitimate night and day. Being able to be yourself is, I think, the key to really going to the next level and really immersing yourself in your character," Kingston said.

What do you think will be the perfect way for WWE to bring Big E back to TV? Sound off in the comments section below.