SK Exclusive: Former WWE Champion set to return tonight at Battleground (Spoiler)

A major superstar will return tonight during the WWE Championship match

Former WWE Champion to return for the Punjabi Prison Match?

Following up on our story from yesterday, we have now learned that former WWE Heavyweight Champion, the Great Khali will be at WWE Battleground tonight.

SK Exclusive: Update on when Jinder Mahal is expected to drop the WWE Championship

The original plan for SmackDown was to have Jinder as Champion for months and to carry the title into 2018. However, as we reported, the WWE have cooled their heavy focus on India as a major market, under the advisement of Langarde Sports. This has resulted in wholesale changes and re-shuffling on SmackDown, with anything and everything possible as we head towards SummerSlam. However, despite the speculation, we expect Mahal to escape with his WWE Championship.

