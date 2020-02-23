Former WWE Champion spotted backstage at SmackDown - WWE return imminent

3 x world champion set to return

One of the most popular and decorated stars in WWE history was reportedly backstage at this week's taping of SmackDown, indicating his return could be right around the corner.

Jeff Hardy has been out of action since last April due to suffering a severe knee injury that required surgery.

Hardy as WWE champ

His appearance behind the scenes on SmackDown seems to indicate he'll be a regular face on the Blue brand when he returns, but this is by no means a confirmation as to which brand he'll call home.

Hardy, who has won many championships in his illustrious career, made wrestling headlines during his time away from the ring, thanks to being arrested twice - once in July for Public Intoxication and once in October for a DWI.

The 'Charismatic Enigma' has had many run-ins with the law in the past and at times his personal issues have drawn attention away from his exceptional skill in the ring.

Here's hoping that, upon his return, Hardy stays on the straight and narrow and delivers the kind of performances we all know he's capable of. When he's at his best, there are few that can match his jaw-dropping style.

Are you looking forward to Hardy's return? Let us know in the comments below.