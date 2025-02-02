Former WWE Champion to take over Judgment Day as its new leader, leave SmackDown? - 4 things AJ Styles can do following Royal Rumble loss 

AJ Styles made his 'phenomenal' return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. He could now head down a number of interesting avenues as the Road to WrestleMania 41 starts taking shape.

Following a brief hiatus last year, the two-time WWE Champion returned to SmackDown in October 2024, only to get injured in his first TV match back. Initially, under the assumption that the injury was a work, fans had to go almost four months without seeing the legendary star in action.

Even though Styles' Royal Rumble 2025 run got cut off on a disappointing note, there are a lot of exciting things he could do ahead of The Show of Shows. Here are four of those.

#4. Move from WWE SmackDown to RAW

Fans have been clamoring to see AJ Styles move to RAW since early last year. With some time left before the Transfer Window closes, it's high time he goes through it and joins the red brand.

Since late 2023, The Phenomenal One has faced a variety of top SmackDown stars, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & LA Knight. Thus, a move to RAW could be a welcome change in scenery for him and open the door to a plethora of dream matches.

So, Adam Pearce should hurry up and welcome the Georgia native to his show. With the reaction he got at Rumble, there's no doubt Styles potentially getting a notable 'Mania 41 feud would be a popular decision with the crowds.

#3. Get back at Logan Paul for sneakily eliminating him from the Royal Rumble

A WWE star should harbor no hard feelings when they get eliminated from the Royal Rumble match. After all, only one out of 30 participants can win the bout.

However, the way one gets eliminated often dictates how long one needs to get over the loss. In the case of AJ Styles, his recent Rumble elimination was anything but straightforward. He had no clue that The Maverick was still in the match as he had his sights set on Seth Rollins. Before he knew it, Paul sneakily yanked him to the floor from behind, crushing the legend's dream to main event WrestleMania this year.

Now, the 47-year-old star has a lot of options at his disposal to get back at the social media megastar. He could inflict maximum damage by costing Logan the opportunity to qualify for the Elimination Chamber or attacking him at a non-wrestling event.

#2. Take over The Judgment Day

AJ Styles making his return at Royal Rumble 2025 was nothing short of a full-circle moment since his debut happened at the same PLE nine years ago. Now, he has a chance to come around to yet another key chapter in his WWE career.

Almost three years ago, The Judgment Day stemmed from the heated rivalry between Edge and AJ Styles. Soon, the numbers started piling up against The Phenomenal One, and he had to get help from fellow NJPW alumni Finn Balor. In a surprising turn of events, though, Balor ended up joining the faction, and that eventually sparked a feud with Styles in late 2022.

With the villainous faction going through a down phase currently, maybe the former WWE Champion is the one to bring them back to their glory days. Styles and Balor interacted during the Rumble match, and it's highly possible that wasn't a one-off thing.

#1. Announce that he will be competing in his retirement match at WrestleMania 41

No matter how much WWE Universe wants a beloved wrestler to fight forever, the reality is that someday, even the most athletic stars have to close the book on their careers. AJ Styles is no exception to that.

In the last two-and-half-years, Styles has found himself on the injury list twice. Maybe that's the universe's way of telling him that it's time to walk into the sunset. There's no doubt that The Phenomenal One has crafted a Hall of Fame career for himself. Ending that on his terms in front of a stadium full of fans would be a dream scenario.

Thus, WWE fans could expect the beloved veteran to make a bittersweet revelation soon. He could announce that he would be having his last match at WrestleMania 41.

