Former WWE Champion takes a massive shot at Jey Uso

Under Triple H’s creative regime, WWE has seen some of the most shocking moments. One was Jey Uso winning the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble and punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41’s main event. Main Event Uso opted to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Showcase of the Immortals.

The Ring General and the Yeet Master are currently in a heated rivalry. Their animosity is growing massively as both stars do not resist unleashing their fury toward one another. Recently, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took a shot at Jey Uso and trolled him in the process.

The Scottish Warrior, who reposted a clip from WWE 2K25, featuring Jimmy and Jey Uso, where Big Jim cuts a long promo while Main Event Uso only did “Yeet” at the end. McIntyre captioned the post and expressed that WWE 2K25 got it spot on.

Seemingly suggesting that while Jimmy Uso cuts big promos, Main Event Jey got over by only saying the catchphrase “Yeet.”

“They’ve got it spot on,” wrote McIntyre.

This is not the first time the Scottish Warrior has trolled members of the OG Bloodline. He mentioned this point during a promo on SmackDown, where Drew told Jimmy that if he had said “Yeet” first, he would have been at the top of the company instead of his brother.

WWE could add a stipulation to Jey Uso vs Gunther bout

The rivalry between The Yeet Master and The Ring General has been taken to the next level as both superstars get involved in a brawl almost every week without a second thought. Their regular back and forth puts their bout in jeopardy, as if either gets injured, they could be ruining the world title bout at WrestleMania.

Following the recent events, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could add a stipulation to the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Jey Uso and Gunther. Pearce could make it a Street Fight, raising the excitement for the bout.

However, the angle suggested above is speculative at this point, and it will be interesting to see how the Uso-Gunther saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

