Former WWE champion to turn face for the first time in almost two years following SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

WrestleMania is now on the horizon, and the recent edition of WWE SmackDown saw an important match added to the card.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley chose IYO SKY as her opponent for The Show of Shows. The belief was that the Damage CTRL leader would choose Rhea Ripley as her opponent, but instead, she chose the Women's Champion after it became clear that the Japanese stars in Bayley's own faction had been laughing at her behind her back.

Interestingly, whilst Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY were present on SmackDown, Dakota Kai wasn't. Following the events of Friday, many fans believed that Kai could side with Bayley and turn face with her in the process.

Bayley is up against three other women heading into WrestleMania, and Kai could be her backup if she is cleared in time to be part of the story. Bayley brought Kai back at SummerSlam back in 2022 and Damage CTRL has since dominated the Women's Division.

Kai hasn't been a face since before her release back in 2022, but her absence from WWE SmackDown leaves a lot of questions about where her loyalties could lie. In recent months, Kai was seen as the mastermind behind recruiting new members to Damage CTRL and the one who played peacemaker within the group.

Will Dakota Kai join forces with Bayley heading into WWE WrestleMania?

Bayley has a number of allies that she can turn to on SmackDown, including Naomi, who recently made her return. Now that she's a face again, she could join forces with the likes of Bianca Belair and even Shotzi, but Kai is the one who makes the most sense since she could have the same issues with Damage CTRL as Bayley.

Dakota Kai has been unable to wrestle for several months and may have been seen as the weak link in the group, just like Bayley, but until the 35-year-old star is able to tell her side of the story, it's unclear what direction this angle will go in.

Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY seem like a formidable trio who could dominate SmackDown heading into WrestleMania.

