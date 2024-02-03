4 directions for Naomi after signing with WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was a huge show. Bayley made her choice regarding her opponent for WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns went face-to-face, which ultimately led to The Rock's return.

While fans have very mixed feelings about the men's storylines, there was near-universal excitement over two pieces of news regarding the female roster. Both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton, two stars who competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, have signed with Friday Night SmackDown.

Naomi came out of General Manager Nick Aldis' office and celebrated the news alongside other stars of the brand. Tiffany wanted the attention on her and stole much of it away. Still, fans are over the moon to have The Queen of Glow back on the main roster full-time.

Now that Naomi has indeed returned after well over a year and a half away, many fans are wondering what she might do next. This article will look at a handful of possible directions her career could take now that she is associated with the blue brand.

Below are four directions for Naomi after signing with WWE SmackDown:

#4. She could team up with one of her friends on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

As noted, Naomi was shown walking out of Nick Aldis' office on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown after signing an official contract with the blue brand. Upon popping out, she celebrated with three of the most popular babyfaces on the brand: Mia Yim, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair.

Naomi now has established friends in the locker room, which is great for the sake of a story. It could also reflect her direct future on the brand, as there is a chance that The Queen of Glow could team up with one of the aforementioned three women in the tag team scene.

Prior to leaving the Stamford-based company, Naomi was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It would make sense for her to try to get the tag team gold back alongside Bianca, Shotzi, or Mia Yim. Could she capture that magic alongside one of those three immensely talented performers? Only time will tell.

#3. Naomi could feud with Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton at NXT Deadline.

As noted, Naomi was not the only WWE performer to officially sign with Friday Night SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton also signed with the blue brand and did so at the same time as The Queen of Glow. Tiffany proceeded to disrespect the women's division immediately afterward.

Tiffany interrupted Naomi's celebration with Mia Yim, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair. She then took a shot at the talent, slapped Yim, and ran away. While Tiffany did go on to compete and defeat Yim later in the night, she might not get away with her behavior like one may suspect.

Naomi could target Stratton following The Buff Barbie's disrespect. Naomi is a veteran who may want to put a cocky newcomer in their place. At the same time, Stratton may want to make a name for herself at Naomi's expense.

#2. She could join The Bloodline

The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The Bloodline has been a dominant force on WWE television for years now. The group, at one point, featured Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. That was the lineup when the heel faction was at its best.

Now, however, the group lost Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Both men are now babyfaces on Monday Night RAW. This leaves just Roman, Jimmy, Solo, and Paul in the stable. While they are certainly still a top group in WWE, it does not have the same aura it once did.

Part of the reason for the lack of an aura may be a lack of titles. Beyond Roman, who is a dominant champion, nobody else in the stable has gold. There is a chance that they may recruit Naomi to change things.

She is married to Jimmy Uso, which makes her family very much, but she can serve another purpose as well. The talented performer could win a women's title of some kind and bring it to the stable for the very first time.

#1. Naomi could help Bayley fight off Damage CTRL

Expand Tweet

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a big night for many stars, but it was also devastating for others. More specifically, Bayley had one of the most memorable nights of her career. She finally called out her stablemates for their behavior.

Bayley caught Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane talking trash about her. When The Role Model had to announce who she was facing following her 2024 Women's Royal Rumble victory, she revealed that she knew some Japanese and was aware of the trio talking trash about her and mocking her in their native tongue.

This led to a fight, and Bayley managed to stand tall courtesy of a smartly placed metal pipe. Still, The Role Model has now made enemies out of some of the most dangerous women in the Stamford-based company.

That could be where Naomi comes in. Naomi is close friends with Bayley's long-time friend, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. It would make sense for her to stand in for The Boss now that the former champion is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion. Could Naomi step up and aid Bayley in her impending fight with the dangerous stable? Only time will tell.

Are you excited about Naomi performing on the main roster again? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.