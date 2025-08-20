Former WWE Champion to turn heel after 12 years to join The Vision at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

The Vision, led by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, has been dominating WWE since WrestleMania 42. After pulling off the 'Ruse of the Century' at SummerSlam 2025, The Visionary has been making headlines with his appearances as the World Heavyweight Champion, but he now faces a huge challenge at WWE Clash in Paris.RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was livid over Rollins faking his injury and hence booked a massive Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming premium live event, featuring Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. This has been a monumental storyline in itself, and fans have been excited to see what twists the company has planned for the massive battle.While there are a lot of intriguing storylines that could be pulled out from this, a massive heel turn could be incoming as well. The Vision has made several enemies already on RAW, but nobody has been able to stop them yet. With the faction seemingly unstoppable, one of the enemies could end up turning heel and align with the faction.CM Punk is one of the challengers for Rollins at the Paris PLE and has been going against the faction since its creation. However, with The Best in the World failing to get the upper hand, he could end up joining the faction instead to get his position elevated on the roster.Punk could help Seth Rollins pin Jey Uso or LA Knight to retain the title, and then Paul Heyman could announce himself as the mastermind for the massive twist. Punk has not been a heel in WWE since his return in 2023, and a potential turn would mark a heel run for the first time in 12 years.A potential twist like this would not only leave the world talking but could also end up as a massive seed for a long-term storyline down the line. While it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the stars next, it is vital to note this is only speculation for now.Roman Reigns could make his presence felt in the Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Clash in ParisThe OTC is also set to be in action at WWE Clash in Paris. Reigns will almost certainly collide with the Tribal Thief in a singles match at the premium live event, and the excitement for the match is out of the park.While Roman Reigns will be in action on the show, he could also make his presence felt in the potential main event Fatal Four-Way showdown. The OTC has been against Seth Rollins for quite some time now, and could try to cost The Visionary his title at the Paris PLE.With Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker most likely set to make an impact during the match, Reigns could also appear to leave the WWE buzzing.Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.