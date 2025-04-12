Former WWE champion to turn heel after 2 years & align with Charlotte Flair for one reason? Chances explored

The feud between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair became much more intense following last week's infamous SmackDown promo segment. Both women reportedly went off-script, taking jabs at each other's personal lives. The latest edition of the blue brand saw Flair attacking Stratton twice, adding more heat to their ongoing WrestleMania feud.
Last week, Tiffany Stratton took shots at Charlotte Flair’s past marriages. In return, The Queen asked The Buff Barbie why Tiffy’s real-life boyfriend and RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. Later, Kaiser posted an update on X, seemingly denying Flair's claims on social media.
Charlotte Flair might become the ultimate heel as she could convince her ex-husband and former WWE NXT Champion Andrade to turn heel. Together, they could launch a blind attack on Ludwig Kaiser on RAW, leaving Stratton fuming in anger and turning their feud more personal.
Andrade called Charlotte Flair an “incredible woman” recently on her birthday after Flair and Stratton’s segment went viral, showcasing his support for his ex-wife. This supports the narrative even more.
That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative at this point, and nothing is confirmed.
WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton felt Charlotte Flair underestimated her ahead of WrestleMania 41
While speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Tiffany Stratton opened up on her off-script promo battle against her WrestleMania opponent, Charlotte Flair on the blue brand.
The Buff Barbie expressed that she felt that The Queen underestimated her as she is newer to the industry compared to Flair.
“I think [Charlotte Flair is underestimating me] being so new into this business; being so new as champion. I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her, and I don't think she expected me to I guess almost clap back," Stratton said.
With WWE WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see how the Flair-Stratton saga unfolds.