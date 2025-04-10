Tiffany Stratton reveals what Charlotte Flair is underestimating about her ahead of their WWE title match at WrestleMania

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Ahead of their blockbuster encounter, The Blonde Bombshell disclosed what her opponent is underestimating about her heading into The Showcase of The Immortals.

In the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, things got heated and personal between Flair and Stratton during their promo battle. The Buff Barbie took a shot at The Queen's recent divorce from Andrade, referencing her 0-3 record of failed marriages. Responding to her, the 14-time Women's Champion claimed that Tiffy's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

During an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, Tiffany Stratton believed Charlotte Flair underestimated her due to her being new in the wrestling business and as a champion. The 25-year-old WWE star felt The Queen did not anticipate her standing up to her or offering a strong response.

"I think [Charlotte Flair is underestimating me] being so new into this business; being so new as champion. I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her, and I don't think she expected me to I guess almost clap back," Stratton said. [From 04:00 to 04:18]

Tiffany Stratton claims she's ready to go to war against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Center of The Universe will have her first-ever WrestleMania championship defense in Las Vegas later this month. With the stakes being high, Tiffany Stratton has vowed to pull out every weapon from her arsenal.

In the same interview, the reigning WWE Women's Champion asserted that she would go to war against Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows.

"Look, all I have to say is, it's live TV, stakes are high, we're going into WrestleMania, I have the title, I want to keep the title, and I'm gonna pull out every stop that I can, and people want to see our match, and I think we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see out the match and invested in our story. And now I am ready to put on the best women's match ever, and I am ready to go to war," she said. [From 04:25 to 05:00]

Only time will tell if The Buff Barbie puts up a valiant fight against the 39-year-old female veteran in her championship defense.

Please credit The Babyfaces podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

