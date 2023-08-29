Former WWE champion to turn heel for the first time in 1309 days?

After an action-filled episode last week, fans might see a heel turn tonight. Today's WWE RAW Preview will look at a potential surprise fans might not expect.

After the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt, fans might expect a light-hearted episode of WWE RAW, but the company may certainly deliver a shock that fans will remember for years.

Over the last few weeks, fans have seen an unlikely pair of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle perform well as a tag team. However, the two had some tensions after they lost to The New Day. After more motivation, The Scottish Warrior agreed to stay as The Original Bro's partner.

However, it doesn't look like McIntyre will bear Riddle's antics for a long time. He could turn heel as soon as tonight's episode of WWE RAW. If that happens, they can battle each other at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event in India.

While nothing is confirmed, the much-awaited heel turn will shock fans as the former World Champion has been a babyface since January 2020.

Tonight's WWE RAW Preview

As mentioned earlier, the company will seemingly hold several tributes after the passing of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, something similar to what happened on SmackDown.

Also, The New Day is seemingly set to battle The Viking Raiders in a tag team match as they confirmed to Drew and Riddle about the match. They also said they will be up for a rematch against the now-called McRiddle. It will be interesting to see how the story progresses with The Viking Raiders now being involved.

Chad Gable shocked the world by defeating the Intercontinental Champion Gunther via count-out on last week's episode of WWE RAW. The two could have a confrontation leading to a match at Payback to settle things up.

And after a thrilling promo by Shinsuke Nakamura last week, his story against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. After the King of Strong Style crosses limits, The Visionary could cut a heated promo tonight.

