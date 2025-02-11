Former WWE Champion to turn heel after many months and replace Finn Balor in Judgment Day? Exploring potential swerve

Finn Balor appears to have lost control of The Judgment Day and is closer to leaving the faction than to turning things around and bringing them back to the top. Amid tension with Dominik Mysterio and the other members, Balor could see a rival and new RAW addition stepping in to take his place as the leader of the group.

This superstar is AJ Styles, who moved to RAW on Netflix and confronted Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, which led to a match set between Styles and Mysterio next week on RAW.

As the former WWE Champion is in search of his next storyline, he might undergo a heel turn and eventually take over The Judgment Day, replacing Finn Balor. This could happen if Dirty Dom decides to move on from the faction to pursue a singles run after next week's match and Balor takes time off.

In this way, The Phenomenal One could reform The Judgment Day, which appears to have no direction at the moment. It would also give Balor time off and a chance for a face turn, even returning with his Demon gimmick, which he hasn't used in years. It could also let him go after Styles and try to regain control of The Judgment Day.

RAW newcomer says he wants to have a dream match against Finn Balor

Penta recently signed with WWE and joined RAW, showcasing his potential early on and establishing himself as a future title contender.

As he is expected to become part of the title picture, initially for the Intercontinental Championship, he opened up about his dream matches and named the leader of The Judgment Day as his dream opponent while speaking with Chris Van Vliet.

"I have a few names, but the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief [Roman Reigns], [Jacob] Fatu. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. Because for example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him — with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta vs. John Cena or Penta vs. Finn Balor," Penta said. [H/T Wrestling Observer]

That said, it remains to be seen whether WWE Creative plans to have Penta and Balor collide on RAW at some point in the future.

