Former WWE Champion updates fans on Big E's injury rehab

With the fan-favorite WWE Superstar, Big E, having been out of action for over seven months, his close friend and teammate Kofi Kingston has given an update on his condition.

This past March, the powerhouse of The New Day was accidentally dropped on his head during an episode of SmackDown as he and Kingston faced off against Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. The injury resulted in the former WWE Champion fracturing both his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

During a recent interview on the Ten Count, Kingston said that E was recently taking part in a very unusual activity, which points to the fact that his road to recovery is going well.

"He’s getting a lot better to for those who are concerned and what not. He was actually role skating the other day, he’s coming along and he’s in great spirits and yeah we’re just king of taking it one day at a time with him." [5:45 - 6:00]

Check out the full interview below:

Despite the fact that there is no clear time frame surrounding his return to WWE, considering that he is able to engage in physical activity again points to a potential full recovery.

Former WWE Champion misses Big E

Despite his intimidating size, the 36-year-old SmackDown star is one of the most beloved and popular stars amongst both WWE fans and performers.

Top star Drew McIntyre recently took to social media, praising Big E for their match last year at Crown Jewel, which saw them battle it out for the WWE Championship.

"BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT. A year since myself and @WWEBigE tore it up in front an electric crowd for the WWE Title. What a night. Miss you brother," Tweeted the Scottish star.

Both E and McIntyre's star power in WWE has risen astronomically in recent years, with both performers main-eventing multiple shows as a world champion.

Who would you like to see Big E feud with when he returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Ten Count and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes