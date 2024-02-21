Former WWE champions to return after leaving the company 160 days ago? They say it's possible!

The WWE Universe has witnessed the return of several former champions like Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez. Considering the recent trend, it seems the sky's the limit, and Triple H might have other former champions lining up for a return.

The former champions in question are Grizzled Young Veterans, the tag team of James Drake and Zack Gibson. Currently, the duo is working in TNA. However, they have not dismissed the possibility of a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent conversation with Fightful, the duo revealed that they needed to be in the independent circuit after leaving Titanland, and hence, they have not inked a deal with TNA. That said, Gibson and Drake haven’t ruled out signing with WWE in the future.

Grizzled Young Veterans arrived in NXT on February 19, 2020, but were written off television because of the pandemic. They returned in 2021 as a part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and earned the opportunity to face MSK in the finals. However, the tag team failed to capture the gold. They also participated in the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but lost to The Creed Brothers in the semi-finals.

In July 2022, James Drake and Zack Gibson showed up as the masked allies of Joe Gacy under the new ring names - Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, respectively. The tag team was rebranded as The Dyad. They even formed a group with Gacy and Ava Raine known as Schism. The Dyad left the company on September 14, 2023, following the expiration of their contracts.

Former WWE Champion has officially joined The Bloodline

Among the former champions who returned to WWE recently, one name that stands out is The Rock. Initially, he returned to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 by replacing Cody Rhodes, but Rhodes’ fans rallied behind The American Nightmare to get him his main-event spot back.

Following that, The Rock aligned with Roman Reigns and officially joined The Bloodline to wage war against Cody Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull has announced that he’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Rhodes loses at The Show of Shows. Additionally, Solo Sikoa attacked The American Nightmare during his encounter with Drew McIntyre on the recent episode of RAW, indicating that The Rock has already put his plans of destroying Cody Rhodes in motion.

