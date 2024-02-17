Roman Reigns sends two-word message after The Rock joins The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has shared his first tweet after The Rock joined The Bloodline on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

On SmackDown, The Rock officially became a member of The Bloodline and brought back his old heel persona. He took a shot at the WWE Universe as well as Cody Rhodes and didn't hold back while berating them.

Shortly after the show went off the air, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to share a two-word message. He also added a video to his tweet with a message that stated that The Bloodline runs WWE.

"Levels above. ☝🏽 #SmackDown #TribalChief #Bloodline," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Reigns has been running The Bloodline for about four years. The faction came into being in 2020 when The Tribal Chief joined forces with Paul Heyman.

Now, The Rock has officially become a member of The Bloodline. The Great One is possibly the biggest star in the business, and tonight's events won't sit well with Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is hell-bent on finishing his story at WrestleMania XL, but The Rock might have other plans. The People's Champion will likely interfere in the main event of 'Mania, costing Cody another massive match.

What do you think of The Rock's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE