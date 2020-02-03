Former WWE and current AEW employee reveals Paul Heyman's "immaturity"

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is a polarising figure in the wrestling business - some love him, but there are many hate and dislike him. He has been an influential figure over the last few decades, but he has rubbed people the wrong way on numerous occasions.

Jim Ross, current AEW and former WWE commentator, spoke about Heyman on his Grilling JR podcast recently. JR said that Heyman's "immaturity" did not do him any favours in all his years in the business.

"He's (Heyman) amazing. He's a Hall of Fame guy, but sometimes, to be honest with you, his immaturity didn't do him any favors. Sometimes, he can be indignant. He can get frustrated with people's stupidity because he is so much smarter than other people in a lot of ways, but his communication skill set, in that era, wasn't anything to be coveted. He's gotten better over the years. Obviously, he's gotten older. He's got teenage children, and he's maturing. And look, there's nothing wrong with maturing in a later age and is expected in our society. I was 67. I know sure as hell there's some areas of my life I have not matured yet, but I'm enjoying life so what I am gonna do. (H/T Rajah)

The legendary commentator then went on to say that Heyman has "more balance, more stability" in life now, but the current RAW Executive Director has always had issues.

JR and Heyman have worked together before on air, as commentators way back in the early 2000s.