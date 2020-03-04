Former WWE Divas Champion announces the birth of her daughter

Violet was born earlier today

Nikki and Brie Bella's pregnancies have taken over the wrestling world over the past few weeks, but it appears that they are not the only former WWE stars who are currently expecting children.

Stacy Keibler is also due to give birth in May whilst former Divas Champion Jillian Hall's second daughter was expected to arrive on March 14th. Hall hasn't been seen for a number of years but announced her pregnancy last year, before confirming that her daughter had arrived 11 days early this morning on Instagram.

Hall announced that her daughter is named Violet Elise Farrow and she was 7lbs 3oz when she was born. Hall already has a daughter from her first marriage and married Mike Farole back in 2010 in Las Vegas. The couple wanted to start a family but sadly Jillian suffered a miscarriage the following year.

Jillian has since moved on to a new relationship and announced her pregnancy in the summer of last year. Hall hasn't been a part of the Women's Revolution on WWE TV despite being a former champion, and hasn't expressed any interest in returning to WWE.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Jillian Hall on the birth of her daughter.