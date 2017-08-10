WWE News: Nikki Bella hints at Summerslam appearance

Does this Tweet mean we'll be seeing Nikki Bella at SummerSlam?

Will this Bella Twin be making her return at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

Former (and longest reigning) WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella hasn't been seen on WWE television since she and her future husband John Cena won their mixed tag match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

With her soon-to-be husband scheduled to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, it looks like the "Fearless" one will be making her own return, as well. She hinted as much during a Twitter exchange with Baron Corbin.

And I can't wait to sit front row and see him slap that mouth right off your face!????????????????No one gives & inspires as much as that man does. N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 9, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Corbin has been using Twitter for quite a while now to insult both his opponents as well as fans. Of course, in a typical "can-dish-it-out-but-can't-take-it" scenario, the current Money In The Bank contract holder let Cena know what he thinks about other people saying unpleasant things about him.

.@JohnCena insulting me makes you no better than all the losers on twitter. Way to be a role model. See you at #SummerSlam — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 9, 2017

However, before Cena could reply, his fiancee decided to step in instead. And, in doing so, we might have gotten wind of her plans for SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter.

Well, Nikki decided to jump into the Twitter fray and, in doing so, may have let us know what her plans are for the event.

This certainly doesn't officially confirm anything, but "in character" tweets like these generally get acted upon. All things considered, it's a good indication that she'll be at SummerSlam and will most likely be involved in the some itself in some capacity.

What's next?

If Nikki shows up in some form at SummerSlam, I think it's safe to say you won't see John Cena without her afterwards. As far as the event itself, it's still hard to say what role she'll play in it.

Author's take

First off, I like Nikki Bella. I think she's worked really hard to get into the position in WWE that she has. Yes, being in a relationship with Cena certainly didn't hurt her career, but if dating a top guy in WWE was all it takes to be a star in the business, Undertaker's second wife would have been a five-time Divas champion.

