Former WWE European Champion came up with the name D-Generation X, reveals Triple H

Karan Bedi

Jan 19, 2020

It was a simple backstage conversation that led to the name (Pic Source: WWE)

During a sit-down interview with Loudwire on their Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction segment, Triple H was asked who actually came up with the name D-Generation X. Rumors have kept circulating that it was either Vince Russo or a journalist. Triple H revealed that it was actually Shane McMahon who came up with the name.

The Game revealed that he heard the moniker for the first time when McMahon coined the term backstage. Shane was actually describing that the group was getting over with the crowd due to their risque antics. Hunter explained: (H/T Fightful)

"I believe the name came from Shane. The first time I ever heard it was from Shane. Bret [Hart] had said we were nothing but a bunch of degenerates, right? Like, we were just losers, a bunch of degenerates, but [Bret] had said this backstage," Hunter began. "But Shane was saying to somebody these guys represent, like, they're young and this is kids today, they're like Generation X, man. They are that thing. He combined the two and he's like 'it's like degenerates, But they're generation X or D-Generation X.' And that's that was the first time I ever heard it and then we flipped it into a promo."

If Triple H is to be believed, a simple conversation backstage gave the name of one of the most popular factions in WWE History. Sometimes, big things have small beginnings.