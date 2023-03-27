Former WWE figure thinks a controversial reason is why The Undertaker agreed to end his WrestleMania streak (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has an impressive 25-2 record at WrestleMania - far and away the greatest of any superstar in WWE history. However, his shocking defeat at WrestleMania 30 is still a topic of debate. Former WWE figure Vince Russo believes there may have been another controversial reason why 'Taker agreed to lose to Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania 30 match was arguably one of the most underwhelming bouts he had in the 21st century. It was marred by the fact that he suffered a concussion, but it was reported that the original finish was going to see The Phenom continue his undefeated streak until Vince McMahon changed his mind. Vince Russo believes that the streak ending was partly done to deflate Daniel Bryan's winning moment in the main event.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo theorized that The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar didn't object hard enough to change the finish to a win for The Phenom. He added that it may have had to do with their views on the new school of talent coming in.

"There are many more levels to this because it really tells you too about how the veterans felt about the new school [of superstars]. Did 'Taker and [Brock] Lesnar object enough for it not to happen? They agreed to it. All that bro, speaks absolute volumes." (8:07 - 8:33)

You can watch the full video below:

Who did Vince McMahon originally want to end The Undertaker's streak?

Several names have been pitched to end The Undertaker's streak in the past. While The Phenom himself believes that Roman Reigns should have been the one to ultimately end it, names like Randy Orton, Batista, and Edge were also considered for that honor.

On an episode of Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Vince McMahon initially wanted Mark Henry to end the streak:

"I was sitting at my desk in Houston and Vince calls me and says, 'I've got an idea. What do you think about ending Undertaker's streak?'" Prichard recalled. "I said, 'Well, with the right guy, he's made.' He says, 'Goddam, that big b*****d Mark Henry - he's ready!' There was silence." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Who do you think should have ended the streak? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes