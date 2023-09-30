Former WWE IC Champ claims Shawn Michaels refused to face him

It is well known that Shawn Michaels could be difficult to get along with at times in the 1990s. According to former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson, The Heartbreak Kid once refused to wrestle him.

Johnson teamed up with Michaels in three matches between November 1995 and July 1996. It looked at one stage like the alliance could lead to a singles feud. However, a one-on-one bout never came to fruition.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Johnson claimed Michaels told WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon he did not want to face him.

"He had Rock status back then. He could tell Vince who he wanted to wrestle, who he didn't wanna wrestle, and he didn't wanna wrestle me. He didn't mind tag-teaming with me, but he didn't wanna go up against me. I guess he thought I would have hurt his pretty little hair." [26:22 – 26:34]

Johnson left WWE in 1998 after three years with the company. The highlight of his career arguably came in 1996 when he defeated Goldust for the Intercontinental Championship at King of the Ring. In doing so, he became the first African-American champion in the title's history.

How Ahmed Johnson found out about Shawn Michaels' backstage politics

Long-time WWE producer and creative team member Michael Hayes was partly responsible for Ahmed Johnson's storyline direction in the mid-1990s.

Johnson recalled how Hayes once told him to prepare for a run with the WWE Championship:

"Rumor starts spreading around in the back and, to be honest with you, Michael Hayes kinda told me about it. He told me to get ready because I was like his project. He brought me up then and told me, 'Get ready for the belt.' Then he came back with the other news and I'm like, 'You gotta be kidding me?' 'Shawn Michaels didn't wanna wrestle you.'" [27:01 – 27:32]

Johnson said he was originally supposed to beat Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship in a babyface versus babyface match. He added that WWE's higher-ups also considered having Michaels lose the title to The Undertaker, setting up a feud between Johnson and The Deadman.

