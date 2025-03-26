Former WWE Intercontinental Champion to wrestle after 1135 days & team with Rey Mysterio? Potential WrestleMania 41 match explored

Rey Mysterio and Latino World Order are currently embroiled in a heated feud with American Made on WWE RAW. The most interesting aspect of this storyline has been the question of who El Grande Americano is, the man Chad Gable brought to RAW. Regardless of his real identity, the masked luchador has started to create real problems for Mysterio and LWO.

It appears that a former Intercontinental Champion could soon get involved in the mix. Among everyone speculating about El Grande Americano's identity, Big E is one of the prominent names. While speaking on RAW Recap, he claimed that the 'so-called luchador' is none other than Chad Gable. There is a chance that the 39-year-old will get dragged into this storyline on RAW.

If Big E returns, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will again try to disparage him as they did on The New Day's 10th anniversary. This could lead to a blockbuster six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 41. The former Intercontinental Champion could team up with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee to compete in a match after 1135 days at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The babyface trio could battle Chad Gable and The New Day in a multi-person match, marking Big E's return to the ring. A match of this magnitude will help WWE feature several stars in the spotlight. However, it depends on whether the former WWE Champion would be medically cleared for an in-ring comeback ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Big E last wrestled in a WWE match on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. However, his current in-ring or medical status is unclear, and it remains unclear what the future holds for him.

Big E to seek revenge from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Big E is one of the most popular names in WWE, and he has given several incredible moments in the past. However, his departure from The New Day was not only heartbreaking but was also disrespectful. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods humiliated the 39-year-old during The New Day's tenth anniversary.

Big E could make his former stablemates pay for their actions. If he does not compete in a match at WrestleMania 41, the company could put him in a compelling segment. Woods and Kingston could try to take center stage in Las Vegas, where they may call out the veteran and try to disrespect him again.

However, this time, the former Intercontinental Champion could retaliate. In a shocking turn of events, Big E could hit the two with any of his moves, leaving them reeling on the mat. A moment like that is enough to leave the WWE Universe electrified and create a thunderous buzz.

It is purely speculation at this point. It will be quite interesting to see whether Triple H decides to put Big E in the spotlight at The Show of Shows.

