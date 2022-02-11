"He is a master" - Former WWE manager gives his honest opinion regarding Paul Heyman's work

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has praised Paul Heyman for his incredible work on the microphone.

Heyman recently reunited with Roman Reigns and on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, he delivered yet another incredible promo. Heyman explained his decision to get back with Roman Reigns and betray Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

During episode 230 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette briefly analyzed the segment and praised Heyman for his incredible facial expressions. Cornette also labeled Reigns' manager as a "master" and "genius".

"Paul, we got you where you belong," said Cornette. "Again I watched these segments and Roman Reigns didn't speak in this, it was all Heyman till the finish basically. Roman, you know, got a couple of words in. But it was Heyman explaining what's happened, and he is a master, he is a genius. His facials are out of this world, every facial, expression he has, every little movement and response." [0:25-1:02]

Heyman has been renowned for his promo abilities for years now, and his segments are often praised by fans and analysts alike.

Paul Heyman reunited with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble premium live event

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reunited during Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship Match against Bobby Lashley. Lesnar lost the title to The All Mighty after Reigns interfered in the match.

The Tribal Chief speared Lesnar and then demanded the WWE Championship from Heyman at ringside. Heyman, who was in the corner of The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble, shockingly handed the belt to Reigns.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion then hit Lesnar with the title, allowing Lashley to secure the pinfall victory and the WWE Championship. The pairing of Reigns and Heyman will now shift their focus toward Goldberg.

The former Universal Champion recently made his return to WWE and confronted Reigns on SmackDown. Goldberg then challenged to Reigns to a Universal Championship match, and the two stars will collide at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Edited by Colin Tessier

