Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on the struggles Abyss faced in his career.

The IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer got his start with the promotion back in 2002 at their first-ever pay-per-view event, eventually departing in 2019. During his time in the company, he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, the TNA X-Division Championship, the TNA Television Championship, and multiple TNA Tag Titles. Despite his success, many believed the over-300-pounder never reached his full potential.

Now, former WWE Manager and TNA Creative team member "Dirty" Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on The Monster. In a recent podcast clip uploaded to Story Time with Dutch Mantell on his YouTube Channel, the former Zeb Colter stated that the TNA Legend didn't help himself. The Dutchman called The Monster his own worst enemy and claimed he was easy to rib.

"Abyss was sometimes his own worst enemy because you could rib him and it would get to him." Dutch said (1:05 - 1:13)

Mantell then revealed that he told the former Joseph Park not to go to WWE in late 1990s. Dutch believed that he wouldn't have been able to handle the practical joke culture in the locker room at the time. He did, however, have some unusual praise for The Monster.

"Great talent, and I've called him this before, an idiot sauvant when it comes to wrestling. And he's a smart guy, too." he added (1:51 - 2:00)

Has Abyss ever worked for the WWE?

Though he was rumored to be signing for the company on a number of occasions during his active career, the TNA mainstay never wrestled for WWE.

Following his Hall of Fame induction and subsequent departure from IMPACT Wrestling in 2019, the former NWA Champ put pen-to-paper on a WWE contract. However, the real-life Christopher Joseph Park signed for the company as a producer, as opposed to an in-ring talent. He is still employed by the company to this day.

Abyss's last in-ring appearance was at an Ohio Valley Wrestling TV taping in January 2019. He was defeated by Tony Gunn in this match.

