"There's no believability" - Former WWE personality believes Roman Reigns should remain the Undisputed Universal Champion

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns must remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion moving forward.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for 660-plus days after winning it at Payback 2020. He later defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to clinch the WWE Championship and unify both world titles.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, Russo admitted that The Tribal Chief should be booked similarly, as there are no credible challengers who could possibly beat him. The wrestling veteran would personally keep the two titles on Reigns:

"Bro, I would book it just like they are booking it because there's no believability in anybody that could beat him. Until that person came along that I believe this is the person that could beat Roman Reigns, I would keep the belt on him." [25:08-25:24]

Russo then recalled his days in TNA and how he advised to put the belt around Bobby Lashley and not MVP. He added:

"Bro, I remember when I was consulting at TNA and they wanted to put the belt on MVP and I said, 'no bro, put the belt on Bobby Lashley but keep the belt on Bobby Lashley until somebody comes along that you believe could beat him. There's nobody like that there bro." [25:26-26:47]

Vince Russo weighed in on a potential clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania

In recent months, there has been a lot of talk regarding a potential clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

In continuation of the same interview, Vince Russo gave his take on the dream collision between the two men. He believes the match will be a massive draw for WWE.

Russo added:

"Yeah but a fleeting shot in the arm, bro. Like if they ever had that at a WrestleMania or something, it would do good business and it would draw a great number. Bro, within two weeks, they would be back in business as usual."

As of this writing, a match between Reigns and The Rock is far from being confirmed. There is no confirmation regarding The Great One possibly appearing at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, The Head of the Table's next big bout is at SummerSlam, as he is set to defend his titles against Brock Lesnar.

