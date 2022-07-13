"They were freaks" - Former WWE personality compares Omos to Andre The Giant, Big Show, and other legendary names (Exclusive)

Former head writer Vince Russo has compared Omos to legendary names such as Andre The Giant, Big Show, King Kong Bundy, and Big John Studd.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Nigerian Giant teamed up with The Usos. The three successfully defeated R-Truth and The Street Profits ahead of Jimmy and Jey's big rematch at SummerSlam.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained why the likes of Andre, Show and co. were regarded as special attractions and discussed the features that helped them stand out:

"You've got a different body size. When you've got an Andre, when you've got a Big Show, when you've got a Bundy, when you've got a Studd. Bro, you gotta have that, you gotta have a shred of athleticism and coordination, you have to. Without those two things, I don't care how big you are. That's why guys like Bundy and Studd and those guys were special, because they were freaks, bro, but they were athletic and they were coordinated. That's the big one, bro, because when you're that big, you're fighting coordination," said Russo. (50:53)

Vince Russo spoke about Omos' gimmick and how it should be changed

Vince Russo also discussed Omos' current gimmick and what WWE should do in order to evolve the big man's character.

In continuation of the same conversation, the wrestling veteran mentioned that the former RAW Tag Team Champion's character could be similar to Big John Studd's gimmick back in the day:

"Bro, as ridiculous as this sounds, what was Studd's gimmick, remember? The Ten Thousand Dollar Slam. He was carrying around a canvas bag with $10,000. Bro, I swear they should do something like that with Omos. Something! You need something, bro," added Russo (52:10)

Despite only being in the business for three years, The Nigerian Giant has made waves in WWE with his size and demeanor. He recently competed in his first Money in the Bank ladder match, but came up short.

