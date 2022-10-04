"Lashley should beat this guy in 15 freaking seconds" - Former WWE Personality says Mustafa Ali should have been buried on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo opened up about the big issue with Bobby Lashley's United States title match against Mustafa Ali on this week's WWE RAW. The challenger surprisingly put up a decent fight despite Lashley successfully defending his championship.

Vince Russo did not like the booking and felt that Bobby Lashley should have picked up a dominant win over Ali. Both competitors were involved in a backstage segment before their match, where Lashley could have made a bold prediction about beating Ali in under sixty seconds, according to Russo.

The former WWE writer stated that the company missed an opportunity to make Lashley look even stronger with a convincing victory over Mustafa.

While a quick loss against the reigning champion would have essentially buried Ali on TV, Russo explained why it was the right option instead of an evenly-contested title match. Here's what he revealed on Legion of RAW:

"Here's what they need to do. Like, seriously, bro, what they need to is Ali comes up to Lashley in the back and like Lashley says, 'You know what, bro? Honestly, I really don't feel like wasting my time, but I have nothing else better to do tonight, but I'm telling you right now, I'm going to beat you in under 60 seconds. Do that!" said Russo. "That gets Lashley more over because this did nothing for anybody, bro! Do that! Like, Lashley should beat this guy in 15 freaking seconds!" [12:00 - 12:40]

Triple H has massive plans for Bobby Lashley and the WWE United States Championship

With the absence of the WWE Championship on RAW, Bobby Lashley has emerged as the top singles titleholder on the brand.

The All Mighty has been the United States Champion since July and retained his title against many highly-rated opponents during an impressive reign. However, Triple H reportedly has a bigger vision for Bobby Lashley as the new boss wants to restore the prestige of the United States Championship.

The Game wants the title to be viewed as a credible prize, as per a recent report, and Bobby Lashley could be the beneficiary of a healthy push. Seth Rollins has been positioned as a contender for Lashley and is seemingly all part of Triple H's grand plans for the United States Championship.

What are your opinions on Lashley's US title reign thus far? Share them in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far