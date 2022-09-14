Triple H reportedly has big plans for the United States Championship on WWE RAW

The United States Championship continues to be the marquee title on WWE RAW. According to a new report, there are even bigger things to come.

With Roman Reigns continuing to make a majority of his appearances on SmackDown, RAW is left without a top championship title. In recent weeks, Bobby Lashley has been carrying himself as the top guy on Monday nights.

This is being done by design, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select). This is part of Triple H's ongoing plan to ensure that the United States Championship is viewed as a "credible prize" on WWE RAW.

With Seth "Freakin" Rollins challenging Bobby Lashley for the championship next week on RAW, it certainly appears like his plan is paying off, as a match this big would normally be saved for a premium live event.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship next week on WWE RAW

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins cutting a promo where he declared that he was ready to go after some championship gold. Before he could name his target, he was confronted by Matt Riddle.

Later on in the show, Rollins was confronted by Bobby Lashley, who informed him that as long as he was the United States Champion, he was the face of Monday Night RAW, not Seth.

This led to a match being set up between the two men for the United States Championship next week on WWE RAW. While it hasn't been confirmed as such yet, this is a match most deserving of a main event spot on the show next week.

What are your thoughts on how Triple H has handled the United States Championship since taking over as head of WWE creative? Are you looking forward to the title match between Bobby Lashley and Seth "Freakin" Rollins next week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

