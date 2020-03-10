Former WWE RAW Women's Champion comments on Becky Lynch's promo from tonight's episode of RAW

B ecky Lynch

Tonight's post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE RAW kicked off with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch addressing the fact of Shayna Baszler winning the No. 1 contender's Elimination Chamber match for the RAW Women's Championship. She also commended the former two-time NXT Women's Champion on being the first Superstar to win an Elimination Chamber match by eliminating all of their opponents, even Asuka, for whom it took Lynch her entire career to beat.

Lynch also acknowledged the fact that Baszler is the biggest threat to come her way ever since she won the title from her friend Ronda Rousey. The Man also made an emphatic statement where she stated that she might be a b***h, but she's the b***h that runs the women's division.

The promo by Lynch drew a lot of attention from fans on social media and one such fan on Twitter pointed out that a similar kind of speech was said by former RAW Women's Champion and current SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss. Bliss responded by posting an image of that particular statement which she said when she was the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Five Feet of Fury wrote that it was okay as everyone needs inspirtaion from something or rather someone, in this case, Bliss herself.