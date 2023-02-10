Former WWE Star was "afraid" of upsetting Brock Lesnar after he was allowed to use the F5 as his finisher 

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most intimidating performer in WWE history. One star who made sure not to get on the wrong side of The Beast was Matt Morgan after he was given permission to use Brock's finisher, The F5.

Matt Morgan wrestled for WWE from 2003 to 2005 and was part of Lesnar's 5-man survivor series team during his first year on SmackDown. Much like Brock, Morgan displayed an inhumane amount of power and strength compared to the rest of the roster.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 46-year-old detailed how Vince McMahon told him he would be using Brock's devastating finisher.

"I always felt like Vince called me into his office to tell me that was going to be my new finisher. And it was right, I always felt it was kind of like a shot to Brock at this point. And anyways, he [Vince] called me into his office and said that he wants me to use the F5 as a finish and could I do it? And I said sure no problem. But in the back of my head, I kind of thought that was a shot at Brock because he had just, you know, not too long ago quit their company to go and try out for the NFL. And I kind of thought that was maybe a dig at him because I was close with Brock at the time." (H/T Christ Van Vliet)

Matt Morgan's most successful run of his career would take place in IMPACT wrestling, where he would face off against top stars like Sting, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Kurt Angle.

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

For the first time in a long time, The Beast will not feature in a world title match at the showcase of the Immortals. Therefore, his road to WrestleMania 39 this April is not so clear.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter named the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther as his dream opponent for Brock Lesnar.

"That would be Gunther. The man who lasted throughout the Royal Rumble. I have become a big advocate of his because he lasted so long in the Royal Rumble. I knew him back in England and Germany. I had seen him on several shows when I was covering wrestling in the area, and he's a monster; he can wrestle, he can brawl, he got it all. I think Gunther vs. Lesnar would be a money match," said Bill Apter. [18:50 - 19:26] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Last month at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar and Gunther gave fans a glimpse of a potential matchup as the two huge performers stared down one another in the middle of the ring.

